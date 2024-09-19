Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1843

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ
8 Escudos 1843 So IJ Reeded edge
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ
8 Escudos 1843 So IJ Lettered edge
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Escudos 1843 So IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1843 So IJ
2 Escudos 1843 So IJ
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ
1 Escudo 1843 So IJ
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 7
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search