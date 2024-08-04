Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1843 So IJ. Reeded edge (Chile, Republic)

Variety: Reeded edge

Obverse 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ Reeded edge - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ Reeded edge - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1843
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1843 with mark So IJ. Reeded edge. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25045 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Auctiones - March 20, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction GINZA - November 18, 2017
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 10, 2017
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 10, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Leu - October 20, 2003
Seller Leu
Date October 20, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price

