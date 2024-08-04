Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1843 So IJ. Reeded edge (Chile, Republic)
Variety: Reeded edge
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1843
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1843 with mark So IJ. Reeded edge. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25045 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Leu (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 10, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search