1 Escudo 1843 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1843 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23845 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (5)