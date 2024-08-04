Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1843 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,632

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1843
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1843 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23845 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (3)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Chile 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Chile 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Chile 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Chile 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 29, 2010
Chile 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 29, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date April 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Chile 1 Escudo 1843 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1843 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search