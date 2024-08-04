Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1843 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3 g
- Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 4,632
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1843
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1843 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23845 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (3)
- Schulman (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search