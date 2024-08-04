Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1843 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7 g
- Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,464
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1843
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1843 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 630. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
