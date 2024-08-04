Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1843 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1843 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Escudos 1843 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,464

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1843
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1843 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 630. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Chile 2 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

