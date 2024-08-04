Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1843 So IJ. Lettered edge (Chile, Republic)

Variety: Lettered edge

Obverse 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ Lettered edge - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ Lettered edge - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1843
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1843 with mark So IJ. Lettered edge. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25044 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Nihon - December 13, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1777 $
Price in auction currency 185000 JPY
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1843 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

