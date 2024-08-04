Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1843 So IJ. Lettered edge (Chile, Republic)
Variety: Lettered edge
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1843
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1843 with mark So IJ. Lettered edge. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25044 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Seller Nihon
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1777 $
Price in auction currency 185000 JPY
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
