Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1836

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ
8 Escudos 1836 So IJ
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse 4 Escudos 1836 So IJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1836 So IJ
4 Escudos 1836 So IJ
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 9

Pattern coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ Pattern
Reverse 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ Pattern
8 Escudos 1836 So IJ Pattern Copper
Average price 430 $
Sales
1 37
Obverse 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ Pattern
Reverse 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ Pattern
8 Escudos 1836 So IJ Pattern Silvered Copper
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 4
