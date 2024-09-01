Pattern 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ. Silvered Copper (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 8 Escudos 1836 with mark So IJ. Silvered Copper. This copper coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21021 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) Service NGC (4)