Pattern 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ. Silvered Copper (Chile, Republic)
Variety: Silvered Copper
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 8 Escudos 1836 with mark So IJ. Silvered Copper. This copper coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21021 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1175 $
Price in auction currency 1175 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
