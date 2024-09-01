Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Pattern 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ. Silvered Copper (Chile, Republic)

Variety: Silvered Copper

Obverse Pattern 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ Silvered Copper - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse Pattern 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ Silvered Copper - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1836
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 8 Escudos 1836 with mark So IJ. Silvered Copper. This copper coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21021 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1175 $
Price in auction currency 1175 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
