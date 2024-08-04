Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 37,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 27,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1836
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1836 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12108 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (27)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Olivier Goujon (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (7)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (3)
- VINCHON (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3625 $
Price in auction currency 3625 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4560 $
Price in auction currency 4560 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
