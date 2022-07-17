Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Pattern 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ. Copper (Chile, Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ Copper - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse Pattern 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ Copper - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Sincona

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1836
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 8 Escudos 1836 with mark So IJ. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32661 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition SP53 PCGS
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 41500 JPY
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction GINZA - August 9, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date August 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Numisor - November 14, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date November 14, 2017
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

