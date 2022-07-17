Pattern 8 Escudos 1836 So IJ. Copper (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 8 Escudos 1836 with mark So IJ. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32661 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) AU (14) XF (5) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) SP53 (1) PF55 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (18) Service PCGS (1) NGC (22)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (11)

Künker (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numisor (1)

Palombo (2)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (6)

UBS (3)

WAG (1)