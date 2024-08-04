Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1836 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 4 Escudos 1836 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,389

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1836
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1836 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20505 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place September 10, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 4 Escudos 1836 So IJ at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1157 $
Price in auction currency 120000 JPY
Chile 4 Escudos 1836 So IJ at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1836 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1836 So IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1836 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1836 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1836 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1836 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1836 So IJ at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

