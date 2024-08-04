4 Escudos 1836 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1836 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20505 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place September 10, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) VF30 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)