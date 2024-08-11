Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1835

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ
8 Escudos 1835 So IJ
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 36

Pattern coins

Obverse 8 Escudos ND (1835) Pattern
Reverse 8 Escudos ND (1835) Pattern
8 Escudos ND (1835) Pattern Copper. Brass
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 8 Escudos ND (1835) Pattern
Reverse 8 Escudos ND (1835) Pattern
8 Escudos ND (1835) Pattern Silvered Copper
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 8 Escudos ND (1835) Pattern
Reverse 8 Escudos ND (1835) Pattern
8 Escudos ND (1835) Pattern Gilt Copper
Average price
Sales
0 1
