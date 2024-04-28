Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835). Copper. Brass (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835) . Copper. Brass. This copper coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 20889 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (12) AU (6) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) SP64 (1) SP62 (3) PF63 (2) PF58 (2) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (10) NGC (10) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (8)

ICE (1)

iNumis (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (1)

Numisor (1)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (3)

Stack's (6)

Stephen Album (1)