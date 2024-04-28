Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835). Copper. Brass (Chile, Republic)
Variety: Copper. Brass
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year ND (1835)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835) . Copper. Brass. This copper coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 20889 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (8)
- ICE (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Numisor (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (6)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date August 3, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date March 6, 2018
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 30, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
12
