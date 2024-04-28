Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835). Copper. Brass (Chile, Republic)

Variety: Copper. Brass

Obverse Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835) Copper Brass - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835) Copper Brass - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year ND (1835)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835) . Copper. Brass. This copper coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 20889 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 655 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Spink - August 3, 2020
Seller Spink
Date August 3, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Spink - May 16, 2019
Seller Spink
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Spink - January 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 10, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date March 6, 2018
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Numisor - November 30, 2015
Seller Numisor
Date November 30, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Stephen Album - September 12, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 12, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - July 26, 2015
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - July 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date July 26, 2015
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

