8 Escudos 1835 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1835 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30143 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

