Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1835 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1835 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30143 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date May 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU58+ PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date June 11, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
