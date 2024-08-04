Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1835 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Sincona

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 28,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1835
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1835 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30143 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - May 1, 2022
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date May 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction GINZA - October 10, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU58+ PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Artemide Aste - December 2, 2017
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction Artemide Aste - December 2, 2017
Seller Artemide Aste
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction VL Nummus - June 11, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date June 11, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1835 So IJ at auction VL Nummus - June 5, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date June 5, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

