Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835). Silvered Copper (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835) . Silvered Copper. This copper coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 63122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 658. Bidding took place September 18, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)