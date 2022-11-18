Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835). Silvered Copper (Chile, Republic)

Variety: Silvered Copper

Obverse Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835) Silvered Copper - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835) Silvered Copper - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year ND (1835)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835) . Silvered Copper. This copper coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 63122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 658. Bidding took place September 18, 2014.

Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
514 $
Price in auction currency 490 CHF
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 18, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

