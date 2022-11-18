Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835). Silvered Copper (Chile, Republic)
Variety: Silvered Copper
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year ND (1835)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835) . Silvered Copper. This copper coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 63122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 658. Bidding took place September 18, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
514 $
Price in auction currency 490 CHF
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search