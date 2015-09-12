Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835). Gilt Copper (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835) . Gilt Copper. This copper coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 21125 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

