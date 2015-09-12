Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835). Gilt Copper (Chile, Republic)

Variety: Gilt Copper

Obverse Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835) Gilt Copper - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835) Gilt Copper - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year ND (1835)
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 8 Escudos ND (1835) . Gilt Copper. This copper coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 21125 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stephen Album (1)
Chile 8 Escudos ND (1835) (Pattern) at auction Stephen Album - September 12, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 12, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

