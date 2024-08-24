Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1834

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ
8 Escudos 1834 So IJ
Average price 3700 $
Sales
1 54
Obverse 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ
4 Escudos 1834 So IJ
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ
2 Escudos 1834 So IJ
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 1 Escudo 1834 So I
Reverse 1 Escudo 1834 So I
1 Escudo 1834 So I
Average price 610 $
Sales
1 24
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search