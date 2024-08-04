Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1834 So I (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3 g
- Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Mintage UNC 10,614
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1834
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1834 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition VF20 ICG
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2009
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition VF20 ICG
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
