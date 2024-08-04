1 Escudo 1834 So I (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1834 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) VF (15) F (3) VG (1) G (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) VF30 (3) VF20 (3) VG8 (1) G6 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2) ICG (2)

