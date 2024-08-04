Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1834 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1834 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1834 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Mintage UNC 10,614

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1834
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1834 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (2)
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Stack's - November 1, 2023
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Stack's - November 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Chaponnière - July 5, 2017
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition VF20 ICG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Heritage - February 4, 2016
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Heritage - February 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2009
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition VF20 ICG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2007
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Chile 1 Escudo 1834 So I at auction Heritage - August 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1834 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search