Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1834 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,564
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1834
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1834 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25012 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Baldwin's (2)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (11)
- Künker (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (3)
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3720 $
Price in auction currency 3720 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search