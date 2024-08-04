Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1834 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,564

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1834
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1834 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25012 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3720 $
Price in auction currency 3720 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

