Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1834 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1834 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1353 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
