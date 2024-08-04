Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1834 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,648

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1834
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1834 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1353 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Varesi - November 9, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 8, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Search