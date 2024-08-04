8 Escudos 1834 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1834 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 1,550,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2019.

