Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1834 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 31,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1834
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1834 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 1,550,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (10)
  • UBS (3)
  • Varesi (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction GINZA - April 10, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Chaponnière - October 21, 2018
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS63+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1834 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
