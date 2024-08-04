Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1834 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Mintage UNC 31,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1834
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1834 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 1,550,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (19)
- Herrero (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (10)
- UBS (3)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS63+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search