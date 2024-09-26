Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1796

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1796 So DA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1796 So DA
8 Escudos 1796 So DA
Average price 1600 $
Sales
1 86
Obverse 4 Escudos 1796 So DA
Reverse 4 Escudos 1796 So DA
4 Escudos 1796 So DA
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Escudos 1796 So DA
Reverse 2 Escudos 1796 So DA
2 Escudos 1796 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1796 So DA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1796 So DA
1 Escudo 1796 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 1
