2 Escudos 1796 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,000
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1796 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
