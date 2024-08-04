Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1796 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1796 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

  • Stack's (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Chile 2 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

