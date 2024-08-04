Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1796 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1796 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search