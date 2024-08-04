Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1796 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,970
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1796 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 861 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2783 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
