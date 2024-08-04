Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1796 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1796 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1796 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 44,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1796 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34350 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1407 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1796 So DA at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
