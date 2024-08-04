Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1796 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 44,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1796 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34350 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (18)
- Bertolami (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (19)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (2)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (2)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1407 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search