Home



Ansbach-Bayreuth









Coins of Ansbach-Bayreuth 1803
Select a category
All
Silver
Commemorative
Silver coins
Kreuzer 1803 B
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
6
1 Pfennig 1803 B
Average price
50 $
Sales
1
6
Commemorative coins
Ducat 1803 B Mountain
Silver
Average price
70000 $
Sales
0
3
Ducat 1803 B Mountain
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Best offers
NumisCorner
Auction
Dec 6, 2024
NumisCorner
Auction
Dec 6, 2024
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction
Dec 14, 2024
Ansbach-Bayreuth





Ansbach-Bayreuth




