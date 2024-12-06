flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

Coins of Ansbach-Bayreuth 1803

Silver coins

Obverse Kreuzer 1803 B
Reverse Kreuzer 1803 B
Kreuzer 1803 B
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1803 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1803 B
1 Pfennig 1803 B
Average price 50 $
Sales
1 6

Commemorative coins

Obverse Ducat 1803 B Mountain
Reverse Ducat 1803 B Mountain
Ducat 1803 B Mountain Silver
Average price 70000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Ducat 1803 B Mountain
Reverse Ducat 1803 B Mountain
Ducat 1803 B Mountain
Average price
Sales
0 0
