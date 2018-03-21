Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
Ducat 1803 B "Mountain". Silver (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,19 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Ducat 1803 "Mountain" with mark B. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 5035 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2826 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
2937 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
