Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

Ducat 1803 B "Mountain". Silver (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,19 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Ducat 1803 "Mountain" with mark B. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 5035 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Ansbach-Bayreuth Ducat 1803 B "Mountain" at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2826 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth Ducat 1803 B "Mountain" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
2937 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Ansbach-Bayreuth Ducat 1803 B "Mountain" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1803 "Mountain", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

