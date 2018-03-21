Ducat 1803 B "Mountain". Silver (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Ducat 1803 "Mountain" with mark B. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 5035 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2)