Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
Ducat 1803 B "Mountain" (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1121 oz) 3,4865 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 2
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
