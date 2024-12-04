flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

Ducat 1803 B "Mountain" (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1121 oz) 3,4865 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 2

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1803 "Mountain", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 452
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Ansbach-Bayreuth Coin catalog of Frederick William III Coins of Ansbach-Bayreuth in 1803 All Ansbach-Bayreuth coins Ansbach-Bayreuth gold coins Ansbach-Bayreuth coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access