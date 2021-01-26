1 Pfennig 1803 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1803 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place January 26, 2021.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2)