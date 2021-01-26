flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

1 Pfennig 1803 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1803 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1803 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,052)
  • Weight 0,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0004 oz) 0,012 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 983,683

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1803 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place January 26, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1803 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1803 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1803 B at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1803 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 28, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1803 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1803 B at auction Münzen & Medaillen - December 4, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date December 4, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 452
