Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
1 Pfennig 1803 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,052)
- Weight 0,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0004 oz) 0,012 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 983,683
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1803 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place January 26, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Künker (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
