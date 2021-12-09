flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

Kreuzer 1803 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1803 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse Kreuzer 1803 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,118)
  • Weight 0,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,1003 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 533,349

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1803 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1353 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 26, 2011.

Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1803 B at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1803 B at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1803 B at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1803 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1803 B at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1803 B at auction Künker - March 10, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

