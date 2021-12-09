Kreuzer 1803 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1803 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1353 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 26, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)