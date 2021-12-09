Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
Kreuzer 1803 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,118)
- Weight 0,85 g
- Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,1003 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 533,349
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1803 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1353 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 26, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
