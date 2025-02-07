flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont 1825

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W.
Reverse 2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W.
2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W.
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W.
Reverse 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W.
1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W.
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Pfennig 1825 F.W.
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1825 F.W.
3 Pfennig 1825 F.W.
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1825 F.W.
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1825 F.W.
1 Pfennig 1825 F.W.
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 4
