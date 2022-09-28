1 Pfennig 1825 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1825 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 4070 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place September 4, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3)