flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1 Pfennig 1825 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1825 F.W. - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 1 Pfennig 1825 F.W. - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,2 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1825 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 4070 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place September 4, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1825 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1825 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1825 F.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 5, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1825 F.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

