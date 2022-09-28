Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1 Pfennig 1825 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,2 - 2,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1825
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1825 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 4070 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place September 4, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
