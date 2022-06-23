flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

3 Pfennig 1825 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,4 - 4,95 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1825 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2002 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1825 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1825 F.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

