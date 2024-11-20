flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,8 - 2,21 g
  • Diameter 18,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 2 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1825 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1338 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. at auction Möller - November 20, 2024
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 10, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 5, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mariengroschen 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

