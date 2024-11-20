Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,8 - 2,21 g
- Diameter 18,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 2 Mariengroschen
- Year 1825
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1825 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1338 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
