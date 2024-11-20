2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1825 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1338 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2)