flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,1 - 6,2 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1/2 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 8, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Heinrich Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1825 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont copper coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins 1/2 Mariengroschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access