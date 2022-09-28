Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,1 - 6,2 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 1/2 Mariengroschen
- Year 1825
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 8, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search