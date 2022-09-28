1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Mariengroschen 1825 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 8, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (4)