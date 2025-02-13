flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont 1820

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W.
Reverse 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W.
2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W.
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Mariengroschen 1820 F.W.
Reverse Mariengroschen 1820 F.W.
Mariengroschen 1820 F.W.
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Mariengroschen 1820 F.W.
Reverse Mariengroschen 1820 F.W.
Mariengroschen 1820 F.W.
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Mariengroschen 1820 F.W.
Reverse Mariengroschen 1820 F.W.
Mariengroschen 1820 F.W.
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 8
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access