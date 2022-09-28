flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,8 - 2,21 g
  • Diameter 18,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 2 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 8, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (5)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 8250 RUB
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - July 8, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Künker - September 29, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 9, 2003
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 9, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mariengroschen 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Heinrich Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1820 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont silver coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins 2 Mariengroschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access