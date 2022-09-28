2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 8, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (9) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (1)