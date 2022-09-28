Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
2 Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,8 - 2,21 g
- Diameter 18,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 2 Mariengroschen
- Year 1820
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1820 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 8, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 8250 RUB
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
