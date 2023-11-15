Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. "Type 1820-1823" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,12 - 1,52 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination Mariengroschen
- Year 1820
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1820 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 7245 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
607 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Mariengroschen 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
