Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. "Type 1820-1823" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1820 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 7245 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition AU (5) XF (2) VF (1)