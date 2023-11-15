Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1820 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.

Сondition VF (4) F (1)