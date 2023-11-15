Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,12 - 1,52 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination Mariengroschen
- Year 1820
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1820 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
