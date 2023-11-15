flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,12 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination Mariengroschen
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1820 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
