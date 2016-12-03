flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. "Type 1814-1820" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. "Type 1814-1820" - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. "Type 1814-1820" - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,12 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination Mariengroschen
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1820 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2053 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (2)
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1820 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Mariengroschen 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
