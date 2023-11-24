flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle". IR on one side or absent (United Kingdom, James I)

Variety: IR on one side or absent

Obverse Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" IR on one side or absent - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" IR on one side or absent - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2 g
  • Pure gold (0,059 oz) 1,834 g
  • Diameter20,5 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:880 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" IR on one side or absent - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (7)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle". IR on one side or absent. This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1123 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place October 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
853 $
Price in auction currency 1300 AUD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
772 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Morton & Eden - July 21, 2022
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
SellerDNW
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 6, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 20, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle", IR on one side or absent?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle", IR on one side or absent is 880 USD. The coin contains 1,834 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 284,72 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle", IR on one side or absent?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle", IR on one side or absent is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle", IR on one side or absent?

To sell the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle", IR on one side or absent we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

