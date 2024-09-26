Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Coins of Thailand 1996

Commemorative (Gold)

Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) 50th Anniversary of Reign
Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) 50th Anniversary of Reign
6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) 50th Anniversary of Reign
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) World Food Summit
Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) World Food Summit
6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) World Food Summit
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) 50th Anniversary of Reign
Reverse 3000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) 50th Anniversary of Reign
3000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) 50th Anniversary of Reign
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) 50th Anniversary of Reign
Reverse 1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) 50th Anniversary of Reign
1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) 50th Anniversary of Reign
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 5
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search