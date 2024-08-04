Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
3000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 3000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Auctiones GmbH auction for CHF 460. Bidding took place September 19, 2021.
For the sale of 3000 Baht 1996 "50th Anniversary of Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
