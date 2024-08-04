Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: H. D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 6000 Baht
  • Year BE 2539 (1996)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place May 8, 2020.

Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
846 $
Price in auction currency 780 EUR
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - March 27, 2019
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - March 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date March 27, 2019
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Eurseree - December 5, 2010
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Eurseree - March 31, 2007
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6000 Baht 1996 "50th Anniversary of Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

