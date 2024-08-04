Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place May 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Eurseree (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date March 27, 2019
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6000 Baht 1996 "50th Anniversary of Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search