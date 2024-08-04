6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place May 8, 2020.

