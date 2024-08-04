1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1825 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 450. Bidding took place May 27, 2019.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service NGC (1)