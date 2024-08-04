Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1085 oz) 3,375 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 1500 Baht
  • Year BE 2539 (1996)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1825 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 450. Bidding took place May 27, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Stack's (3)
Thailand 1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Thailand 1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Thailand 1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - May 7, 2020
Thailand 1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - May 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date May 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Thailand 1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Thailand 1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1500 Baht 1996 "50th Anniversary of Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Thailand Coin catalog of Rama IX Coins of Thailand in 1996 All Thai coins Thai gold coins Thai coins 1500 Baht Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search