1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1085 oz) 3,375 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 1500 Baht
- Year BE 2539 (1996)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1500 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "50th Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1825 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 450. Bidding took place May 27, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
