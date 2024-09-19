Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
Commemorative (Gold) 1500 Baht of Rama IX - Thailand
1500 Baht 1987King's 60th Birthday
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales SalesBE 2530 (1987) 5,000 400 0 1
1500 Baht 198842nd Anniversary of Reign
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales SalesBE 2531 (1988) 11,000 995 0 1
1500 Baht 1992Queen's 60th Birthday
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales SalesBE 2535 (1992) 10,000 1,500 0 3
1500 Baht 199650th Anniversary of Reign
Year Mark Description Sales SalesBE 2539 (1996) 0 5
