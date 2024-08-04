Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
1500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "King's 60th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1085 oz) 3,375 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5,000
- Mintage PROOF 400
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 1500 Baht
- Year BE 2530 (1987)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "King's 60th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 68,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Eurseree (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1500 Baht 1987 "King's 60th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search