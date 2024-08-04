Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

1500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "King's 60th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 1500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "King's 60th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 1500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "King's 60th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1085 oz) 3,375 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5,000
  • Mintage PROOF 400

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 1500 Baht
  • Year BE 2530 (1987)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "King's 60th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 68,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2009.

Thailand 1500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "King's 60th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - August 8, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date August 8, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1500 Baht 1987 "King's 60th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

