1500 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1085 oz) 3,375 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 10,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,500
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 1500 Baht
- Year BE 2535 (1992)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1500 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1580 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 44,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 324 USD
