Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

1500 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 1500 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 1500 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1085 oz) 3,375 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,500

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 1500 Baht
  • Year BE 2535 (1992)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1500 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1580 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 44,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.

Thailand 1500 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 324 USD
Thailand 1500 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Thailand 1500 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1500 Baht 1992 "Queen's 60th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

