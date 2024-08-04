Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

1500 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 1500 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 1500 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1085 oz) 3,375 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 11,000
  • Mintage PROOF 995

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 1500 Baht
  • Year BE 2531 (1988)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1500 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1295 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 70,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

  • Auction World (1)
Thailand 1500 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1500 Baht 1988 "42nd Anniversary of Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

