1500 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1085 oz) 3,375 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 11,000
- Mintage PROOF 995
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 1500 Baht
- Year BE 2531 (1988)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1500 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1295 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 70,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
