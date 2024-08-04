1500 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1500 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1295 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 70,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)