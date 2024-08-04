Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "World Food Summit" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "World Food Summit". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the Via GmbH auction for EUR 710. Bidding took place May 6, 2022.
For the sale of 6000 Baht 1996 "World Food Summit", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
