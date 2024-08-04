Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "World Food Summit" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "World Food Summit" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "World Food Summit" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 6000 Baht
  • Year BE 2539 (1996)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "World Food Summit". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the Via GmbH auction for EUR 710. Bidding took place May 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Via (1)
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2539 (1996) "World Food Summit" at auction Via - May 6, 2022
Seller Via
Date May 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6000 Baht 1996 "World Food Summit", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

